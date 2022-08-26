Permian High School placed on lockdown after teen found with gun

A juvenile male was detained and found with a gun.

ODESSA, Texas — DPS has confirmed Permian High School was put on lockdown on Friday. Police are now slowly releasing students room by room, according to ECISD.

A representative from DPS said the department is assisting OPD and ECISD police.

According to OPD, a report came in that there was a subject with a gun attempting to get into the school.

The three law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, where a juvenile male was detained.

He was found to be in possession of a firearm, but no injuries or damages are reported at this time.

At this time there is no word on if the teen will be charged.

NewsWest 9 has a reporter on the way to the scene.