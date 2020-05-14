ODESSA, Texas — A Permian High School kitchen staff member received a positive result from a COVID-19 test on Wednesday.

The employee was at work the prior week and was asymptomatic at the time. They began showing symptoms on Friday, May 8, at which time they returned home and have been self-isolating since.

All Permian High School kitchen staff members have returned home and are currently self-isolating in accordance with recommendations from health officials.

Permian kitchen staff members will be isolating for 14 days and will be replaced by a new team of kitchen workers on Thursday.

ECISD has cleaned and sanitized the entire Permian High School facility as a result of the positive test.

In a press release, ECISD Communications Officer Mike Adkins said, "As a school district, we are committed to supporting the kids of our community with meals seven days each week, and to doing it safely."