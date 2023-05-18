Permian High School Fine Arts Department holds signing day for students

ODESSA, Texas — The Permian High School Fine Arts Department held a signing day for its students on May 17.
Over 30 students shared where they will be going to school next year for college along with scholarships that they have received.
"The kids love it because it means what they're doing is important," said Head Orchestra Director Todd Berridge. "It means the hard work they've been doing before and after school, during class, during concerts, is being recognized in that now they're going to be able to go off into a university of their and get money and be able to major in these athletes. So we want to recognize the amount of time and effort they've put into this by recognizing them with this."