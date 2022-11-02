Permian graduate receives Coast Guard advancement at Ratliff Stadium

ECISD says the rank of E-7 Chief Petty Officer is one of the most prestigious ranks an enlisted Coast Guard member can achieve.

ODESSA, Texas — A Coast Guard member received his special advancement in Odessa Friday.

Jeremy Crawford was advanced from Petty Officer to Chief Petty Officer.

Crawford has been on a temporary assignment in Odessa to establish a recruiting presence in his hometown.

He graduated from Permian High School in 2005, competing on the swim team for four years.

According to ECISD, Crawford also attended Burnet Elementary and Bonham Junior High.

Crawford's badge pinning took place at Ratliff Stadium, which was chosen based on its iconic history as well his memories of the stadium and the movie "Friday Night Lights" being shot there in his senior year.

"This is something that a lot of members in the Coast Guard and across all the services strive to make, E-7," Crawford said. "I want to thank my wife and kids for following me across the country, taking the time off from work and really just supporting me in this career endeavor and whatever's next.... that means a lot."