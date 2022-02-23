Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference kicks off

The event takes place Feb. 22-24 at the Midland County Horseshoe.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference has kicked off in Midland County.

This conference is a program of UTPB and works to connect industry leaders and experts to help work towards new and better ways to use water in the oil and gas industry.

Speakers for the 2022 event include Dr. Ray Perryman, Kirk Edwards, and over a dozen other leaders in the industry.

