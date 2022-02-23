x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference kicks off

The event takes place Feb. 22-24 at the Midland County Horseshoe.
Credit: Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference has kicked off in Midland County.

The conference runs Feb. 22-24 at the Midland County Horseshoe.

This conference is a program of UTPB and works to connect industry leaders and experts to help work towards new and better ways to use water in the oil and gas industry.

Speakers for the 2022 event include Dr. Ray Perryman, Kirk Edwards, and over a dozen other leaders in the industry.

For more information on the conference, you can click or tap here.

How it started early this morning --> How it's going! Our 2022 Permian Basin Water In Energy Conference is officially under way at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.

Posted by Permian Basin Water In Energy Conference on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

In Other News

Sen. Cornyn works to push back against human trafficking