Permian Basin STEPS holds meeting to talk about oil and gas safety

“It's a lot better than it was,” John Floyd, Vice President of PB STEPS said. “There's still some of those folks out there that had the idea, the mentality that we don't have time for that safety stuff. It's slowing us down, all the regulations, but there's been a huge shift in it, and we've lost so many people. You know, if you don't have time, we have time to plan funerals, but we don't have time to do safety. So, it's a whole lot better than it was.”