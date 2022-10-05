Permian Basin STEPS holds meeting to talk about oil and gas safety

MIDLAND, Texas —
Oil and gas industry members came together Tuesday to talk about safety and learn from one another.
It was all part of the Permian Basin STEPS Network, which stands for Service, Transmission, Exploration and Production Safety.
The goal is to have an injury-free workplace and a safe environment.
So, do these meetings help improve workplace safety?
“It's a lot better than it was,” John Floyd, Vice President of PB STEPS said. “There's still some of those folks out there that had the idea, the mentality that we don't have time for that safety stuff. It's slowing us down, all the regulations, but there's been a huge shift in it, and we've lost so many people. You know, if you don't have time, we have time to plan funerals, but we don't have time to do safety. So, it's a whole lot better than it was.”
The organization also has a “Stop the Hurt” campaign, which promotes stopping jobs that could result in injury and possibly the loss of life.