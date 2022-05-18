Permian Basin Ride of Silence set to honor fallen cyclists

The event will take place on May 18, at 7 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — The 2022 International Ride of Silence will take place on May 18, at 7 p.m. The event will start at Mid-Cities Church 8700 TX-191.

This will mark the 16th year that the ride of silence will be held here in the Permian Basin. The events' long history will focus on the remembrance of cyclists that have lost their lives in the Permian Basin.

The event is also designed to educate both bicyclists and motorists alike on all the ethical responsibilities when we share the road.

This ride will consist of a 12-mile journey beginning and ending at Mid-Cities Church. Along with the 12-mile bike, riders are encouraged to go no more than 12 miles per hour down the 191-access road and 158.

Stops will also be made along the route to pay respects.

Chris Phelan organized the first Ride of Silence event held in 2003. The event took place in Dallas, Texas.

Chris managed the event after his friend and colleague Larry Schwartz perished when a passing bus's side mirror struck him.

When Mr. Phelan first announced this ride, he thought it would be an exceedingly small group of riders, but there was a turnout of over 1000 riders, to his surprise.

Since that time, the ride has become an international event, where cyclists worldwide unite to pay their respects to the fallen riders.

The riders will be wearing black armbands, and if you have been involved in a cycling accident, you can wear a red armband.

All riders will have to wear helmets and are encouraged to wear bright color clothing.