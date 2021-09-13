Permian Basin Opera hosts 'A Life Made in Music'

The event, which features two opera singers telling their love story, is being held at the Yucca Theatre in Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — Permian Basin Opera will be hosting "A Life Made in Music" on September 23 and 25.

The event, which features two opera singers telling their love story, is being held at the Yucca Theatre in Midland.

Kirsten and Keith Chambers will be telling the story of how they met and fell in love while navigating the world of opera and performing.

The interactive performance will also guest star the Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland's Ballet Folklorico and the MOSC String Quartet.