ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin International Oil Show is back after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 event.

This event features around 800 exhibitors covering new trends, programs and more concerning the oil and gas industry.

2021's show will run October 19-21 at the Ector County Coliseum.

This year's features include a world-renowned caricature artist, visits from Challenger the bald eagle and more.