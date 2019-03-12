MIDLAND, Texas — The Permian Basin Honor Flight is participating in Giving Tuesday.

The organization takes World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans on an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. This allows the veterans to experience the memorials built in their honor.

Although the non-profit's next trip isn't until 2020, you can help them raise funds to make this experience the trip of a lifetime for the veterans.

If you would like to donate, you can visit their fundraiser on their website or make out a check to:

Texas Permian Basin Honor Flight

PO Box 52890

Midland, TX 79710-2890

