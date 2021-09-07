Permian Basin Heart Walk raising funds for research, treatment of heart disease

The 2021 walk will take place on September 18.

ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin Heart Walk will be held September 18 at the Medical Center Hospital Center for Health and Wellness.

This walk helps honor survivors of cardiovascular disease and raise funds for research and programs to provide lifesaving treatment.

Check-in time for the event is 8:30 a.m., while the start time for the walk will be 9 a.m.

Registration is available online now or you can preregister on the day of the event starting at 8 a.m.

The goal for this event is to raise $130,00 for treatment and research.

Attendees can set a personal fundraising goal and make donation of their own when registering.