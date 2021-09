Thousands of dollars in scholarship funds will be given out during the pageant.

ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin Fair will be holding its annual Miss PB Fair Scholarship Pageant.

Thousands of dollars in scholarship funds will be given out during the pageant.

Young ladies from the Permian Basin will be competing at 7 p.m. on September 4 on the main stage.

The winner will receive a $1,650 education scholarship, with runner-ups receiving scholarships as well.

NewsWest 9's Sammi Steele will be emceeing the event.

For more information on the pageant, you can click or tap here.