Permian Basin Fair and Expo in full swing with plenty to do for the whole family

ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin Fair and Expo has officially arrived in town.

From livestock shows, BBQ cookoffs, a petting zoo and of course great food, there's something for everyone.

For families wanting to come out to the fair but keeping within their budget, Friday Fundays will include gate admission and all-you-can-ride wristbands for just $25 next Friday.

"We have cattle dog trials, we have a lot of livestock coming in over in farming and ranching," Executive Director of the Creative Arts Divison Susie Wyatt said. "The carnival is going to be amazing this year."

Friday was just opening day with the gates opening at 5 p.m.