Permian Basin Fair returns for 2021 season

A variety of events will be featured during the fair, including livestock shows, a talent contest, creative arts shows and even a cornhole tournament.

ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin Fair and Expo is set to return after taking the 2020 season off due to COVID-19.

This year's fair will run from September 3 to September 12 at the Ector County Coliseum and will be celebrating its 45th year.

Each day will have different hours so be sure to check the website before heading out.

Tickets can be purchased online via the fair's website or on the day of at the front office.

For more information on the fair and to see a full schedule, you can click or tap here.