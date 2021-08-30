x
Permian Basin Fair returns for 2021 season

Credit: Permian Basin Fair and Expo

ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin Fair and Expo is set to return after taking the 2020 season off due to COVID-19.

This year's fair will run from September 3 to September 12 at the Ector County Coliseum and will be celebrating its 45th year.

Each day will have different hours so be sure to check the website before heading out.

A variety of events will be featured during the fair, including livestock shows, a talent contest, creative arts shows and even a cornhole tournament.

Tickets can be purchased online via the fair's website or on the day of at the front office.

For more information on the fair and to see a full schedule, you can click or tap here.

