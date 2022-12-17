Permian Basin Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter places wreaths for veterans

Permian Basin D.A.R. Chapter places wreaths on veterans' graves in Andrews for Wreaths Across America Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANDREWS, Texas — Today is Wreaths Across America Day and organizations and people around the country are placing wreaths on the graves of veterans to honor them.

One of these organizations that placed wreaths today was the Permian Basin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution or D.A.R.

They placed wreaths for veterans at the Andrews County Cemetery.

“It is a day that we remember our fallen veterans and our veterans that fought in all the different wars that America has been in," said Deborah Tompkins, Regent of the Permian Basin Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter. "Wreaths Across America, this is the fourth year we have done it here in Andrews.”

For Tompkins and the Permian Basin D.A.R. Chapter, this simple little gesture means a lot. They feel that placing the wreaths does more than just honors them, it reminds the families especially that their loved ones are not forgotten about.

“It's meaningful," Tompkins said. "It means that these people gave their life or gave a part of their life to defend this country so that we can be free and we can live the way we want to live. And that is very meaningful to me.”

Tompkins says that whenever they go out to place the wreaths, they encourage family members of veterans who are buried in the cemeteries to come out and help with placing wreaths on the graves of their loved ones.