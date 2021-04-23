Permian Basin Cornhole Association holds league grand opening

PBCA is focused on giving cornhole players across West Texas an opportunity to play at a social or competitive level.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Permian Basin Cornhole Association is holding the grand opening of its league Friday at 7 p.m. at the Grand Texan Hotel.

PBCA is focused on giving beginner and expert cornhole players an opportunity to play the game at a social or competitive level.

The organization hopes to soon begin sending players from West Texas to compete in professional circuits hosted by the American Cornhole League, American Cornhole Organization and the Texas Cornhole League.

Midland City Councilman John Norman will kick off the event by throwing the first bag.