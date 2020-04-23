TEXAS, USA — Governor Abbott is working to reopen Texas amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

To assist in this endeavor, the governor announced Friday he would be starting a strike force to work on reopening the economy.

Three of the strike force's members are citizens of the Permian Basin and business owners.

Bobby Cox, Don Evans and Ray Perryman are teaming up with dozens of other leaders to provide input on potential additional openings of activities and services in Texas.

Evans is the Chairman for both the President George W. Bush Foundation and Permian Strategic Partnership.

Cox, owner and operator of Bobby Cox Companies, Inc., sent this statement to NewsWest 9 about being selected to join the task force.

“I am very honored to be a part of the Special Advisory Council to Governor Abbott’s Strike Force to Open Texas.

This task force is made up of both medical and business experts around the state who are offering advice on how best to re-open the Texas economy as quickly and as safely as possible.

Texans, as well as all Americans, are experiencing extreme difficulties due to Covid-19. Texas needs to do all it can to get our people back to work safely and expediently.

But, be assured that nothing the task force recommends will be implemented by the Governor without first having medical approval.

We will continue to do all we can to help Texas re-establish itself as the premier economy in the United States.”

To see the full strike force you can click here.

