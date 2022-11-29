Permian Basin Area Foundation gives over a million dollars to nonprofit organizations

$1.7 million in grants awarded to nonprofit organization serving West Texans

MIDLAND, Texas — Permian Basin Area Foundation has awarded $1,710,000 to nonprofit organizations serving West Texans.

The grants were given to 25 organizations, which include Boys and Girls Club Permian Basin, Ozona Community Center, and West Texas Food Bank, during its fall grant cycle.

Permian Basin Area Foundation makes grants to qualified nonprofit organizations through a wide range of philanthropic purposes such as animal services, arts & culture, community development, education, environmental, health & mental health, housing & shelter, human & social service, and youth development.

“It is a pleasure to work with these nonprofit organizations and partner with them," Grants Administrator Raymond Williams said. "Our nonprofits serve so many in our communities and it is a privilege to award these grants.”

Grant awards are set on a semi-annual competitive application and review process by the Foundation’s Grants Committee and staff. Application deadlines are April 1 for the spring cycle or October 1 for the fall cycle.

Since 1989, Permian Basin Area Foundation’s mission is to provide grants to address community needs and improve the quality of life in the Permian Basin.