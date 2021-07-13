Jordan's Way teaming up with local shelters for fundraisers

Volunteers will be getting pied in the face or dunked in the dunk tank to raise money for the cause.

MIDLAND, Texas — Jordan's Way and shelters in the area are teaming up for a special fundraiser event.

Sassy's Dogs Rescue will have their event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on July 14 at Tall City Brewing Co.

Another live event for Permian Basin Animal Advocates will run from 6 to 10 p.m. on July 15 at the Midland Beer Garden and be livestreamed on Facebook.

During the event, volunteers will get pied in the face or dunked in a dunk tank, and might have to eat wild or hot food to help raise funds. They will also be showcasing dogs and cats from the area that need homes.

All donations will go to local shelters and their mission to help rescue animals from the streets and shelters and get them into loving homes.

Jordan's Way is dedicated to helping shelters in need, inspired by the founder's dog Jordan who passed in 2018.