People aren't washing their hands as often as they should

TEXAS, USA — Wash your hands! After using the bathroom, before you eat and when you're feeling dirty. It's something we've been doing since we were kids, but do you know how often you should be washing your hands and for how long?

Well doctors say usually 20 seconds or the entirety of the Happy Birthday song should be long enough. In June 2020, the Center of Disease Control discovered that Americans were washing their hands twice as often than in 2019, which is good thing.

However, as time has gone on since then, studies are finding that people are going back to their old ways and bad habits of not washing their hands as often as needed.

With hospitals being filled and other things like flu season making a swift approach you're going to want to wash those hands.

"This is not the time for you to take a risk with catching the flu and getting sick enough to end up in the hospital when hospitals are already overloaded with COVID patients, because you might not get the care you need," says Juan Dumois, John Hopkins Infectious Disease Physician.

A recent study from the CDC states in January on 57% of Americans said they were washing their hands six or more times a day, compared to the 78% who said they were washing eight times a day.