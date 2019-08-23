GLASSCOCK COUNTY, Texas — A Del Rio man is dead following an accident in Glasscock County.

The accident took place at 5:21 a.m. on August 22, 2 miles north of Garden City.

According to DPS, Erik Estrada-Duran, 37, was standing next to his vehicle that was parked on the right shoulder of Ranch to Market 33.

Another person was accompanying Estrada-Duran, but the other passenger was sitting inside the parked vehicle.

Francisco Garcia-Rodriguez, 34, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado when he struck Estrada-Duran, who was standing in the roadway as he passed.

Neither Garcia-Rodriguez nor the passenger of the parked car were injured.

Estrada-Duran was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.