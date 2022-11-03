Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Hobbs

Police say the driver stayed on scene and no charges are being pursued at this time.

HOBBS, N.M. — A Hobbs man is dead after being truck by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the intersection of West County and Mahan around 10 p.m. after calls about a man who had been struck by a vehicle.

The man, who has not been identified, was unresponsive and life-saving measures were taken.

He was taken to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators found the man had been walking in the roadway when he was struck.

Police say the driver stayed on scene and no charges are being pursued at this time.

At this time the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005, or you can message the Hobbs PD Facebook page.

In wake of the deadly crash, police are reminding citizens to be aware of their surroundings and to look for pedestrians while driving. Pedestrians should also be aware of rules regarding walking on roadways.

Additionally, police and fire are partnering to provide free traffic vests to anyone who would like to wear one while walking.