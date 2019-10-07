FORT STOCKTON, Texas — An Arizona man is dead following an auto-pedestrian accident on Interstate Highway 10, half a mile east of Fort Stockton.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Richard Lynn, 72, was traveling east on Interstate 10 at mile marker 256 when he collided with a pedestrian on the roadway.

After striking the pedestrian, Lynn drove off the interstate south of the roadway into a ditch.

The pedestrian was found dead in the eastbound lanes of I-10. Lynn was taken to the Pecos County Memorial Hospital for serious injuries.