MIDLAND, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Midland.

According to police, the man was crossing Ranking Highway in the 2500 block at 11:30 a.m. on July 29. He was crossing east to west through traffic.

The vehicle, which was driving northbound in the turning lane, struck the pedestrian at this time.

Midland Police and Midland Fire were dispatched to the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

At this time the driver has not been cited and the investigation is ongoing.