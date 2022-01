A viewer reported the fire to be in the 2100 block of W Third St.

PECOS, Texas — Around 10 a.m., the Pecos Volunteer Fire Department was on the scene of a truck fire, according to a PVFD spokesperson.

A viewer reported the fire to be located in the 2100 block of W Third St.

The department spokesperson said they were unable to provide any more information on the incident, including the condition of the driver, until it is fully investigated.