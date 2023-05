For the summer schedule, the area will be closed on Monday and then operate Tuesday-Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

PECOS, Texas — The Pecos Splash Pad will officially open on May 26.

For the summer schedule, the area will be closed on Monday for maintenance, and then be open Tuesday-Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For Memorial Day Weekend, the area will be open on Monday, May 29, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., while it will be closed on Tuesday, May 30, for maintenance.