Pecos resident receives his high school diploma at 28-years-old

After being forced to drop out of high school during his senior year, Victor Jurado was still a couple state tests and a few class credits short of graduating.

PECOS, Texas — At 28-years-old, Victor Jurado received his high school diploma with the Pecos High School Class of 2022.

Jurado had a long and bumpy journey to get to this point of graduating. Before he began his senior year of high school, Jurado was forced to drop out to take care of his mother who was dealing with some health problems. His mother was struggling each day with her health, which made it hard for Jurado to pay attention to his classes.

About a year later, his mother sadly passed away and before she died, Jurado promised her that he would go back to get his high school diploma.

After years of struggling to find ways to finish up his studies, Jurado was told about a program at Pecos High School in late 2020 through one of the counselors that allows older people like himself to complete the necessary courses for a high school diploma. At the time, Jurado was working as a custodian at the school, and decided to give this program a shot.

Within the first five months of the program, Jurado completed all of the classes he needed to graduate and one of the state tests. All that was left was the algebra state test.

After failing the test multiple times, Jurado was given one last shot in December of 2021 in the form of a math project that he had to present in front of teachers and other faculty members.

Jurado was so nervous after his presentation, but once he found out that he passed, it felt like a huge weight was lifted off his shoulders.