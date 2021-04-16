Pecos mayor announces holding facility will now house 500 migrant children

In a press release, David Flores said the facility would be at this capacity by Friday and up to 1,000 by the end of the month.

PECOS, Texas — In a press release, Pecos Mayor David Flores announced the migrant holding facility in Pecos was set to house 500 migrant children by Friday.

Most of these children were transported from the Customs and Border Patrol facility in Donna. The average stay for these children at the Pecos facility is estimated to be one month.

The ratio of workers to children is currently one worker for every group of 12 children.

The number of children at the facility is expected to increase to 1,000 by the end of the month. There is no current plan to open another facility in Pecos.