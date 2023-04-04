Pecos man sentenced to 15 years for attempted murder

35-yer-old Alberto Jimenez Pastrana shot at a vehicle that contained multiple people including children and their mother.

PECOS, Texas — 35-year-old Alberto Jimenez Pastrana has been sentenced to 15 years for attempted murder.

Pastrana shot at a vehicle that contained a mother and her children in it. He then crashed into the vehicle with his own and drove away. This caused the Pecos Police Department to go on a high speed chase with Pastrana who began to shoot at PPD officers and Reeves County Sheriff's Deputies.

Texas State Troopers and other local law enforcement agencies located Pastrana South of Pecos where he had crashed his car and ran on foot. He would later throw away his weapon and surrender in the middle of a contained empty oil-field.

Pastrana was charged with a criminal complaint on September 28, 2022 with one count of possession of a firearm. He was also previously convicted with four other felonies, and this led to the U.S. District Judge David Counts sentencing Pastrana to the statutory maximum sentence.