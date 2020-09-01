PECOS, Texas — Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD has purchased one of the first school district food trucks in West Texas.

The truck will be used at extracurricular activities as well as on special days.

The district also says it will be used for the summer feeding program, allowing them to take it on the road and ensure children who can't get into town for the free lunch won't go hungry.

However, the district is hoping to give the new truck a unique name. They are asking for suggestions for a Pecos-specific name, either clever and "punny" or literal.

Suggested examples include the "Grillenium Falcon", "Truck Norris" and "Snak Attack".

If you would like to submit a name you can fill out the form on the school's website.





