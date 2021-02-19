Vaccines and the winter weather

Pecos' hubs have been closed all week, Midland's hubs are pushing through the weather and Odessa's hub is out of shots.

ODESSA, Texas — The winter storm and power outages across Texas pose a significant problem for COVID vaccine distribution.

Now, each West Texas hub is working through their own unique circumstances.

The cold isn't stopping some from getting their first shot of hope.



"We've been fortunate that power has stayed on at the Horseshoe and at Golf Course Road Church of Christ and we've had good days in both places," Russell Meyers, Midland Memorial Hospital CEO said.

Although, internet and cell service have been spotty, the Horseshoe in Midland wants you to know they are making adjustments.



"We've had intermittent phone problems, so if you have trouble getting through to call us, if you have a challenge with your schedule, if you're going to the Horseshoe for a second dose of your vaccine, just go when you can this week," Meyers said.

Other hubs, like Odessa have completely run out of the vaccine.



"We are so far ahead of what we anticipated with our boosters. As of last night, we had given out over 4,500 boosters in 3 days," Russell Tippin, Medical Center Hospital CEO said.

Icy roads are delaying Odessa's next shipment originally set to arrive Sunday.

If you still need your booster shot in Odessa, you will have to show up to Ratliff stadium between March 2 and 5 with your vaccine card.

"We waited and waited and waited to make sure that the trucks wouldn't show up in the middle of the night because we didn't want to have to cancel and then un-cancel," Tippin said.

When the next round of vaccines are being administered in Odessa, people should go to Ratliff for their first dose and ORMC for their second.