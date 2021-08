Submissions are being accepted until August 27 at 5 p.m.

PECOS, Texas — The Town of Pecos City is asking residents to help name both the newly revitalized city park and the brand new community center.

These new facilities are located on the corner of West 7th Street and South Park Street.

Submissions are being accepted from August 4 to August 27 at 5 p.m.

You can click or tap here to submit your name.

Name submissions will be given to the city council to be reviewed before the final voting.

If you can any questions you are asked to call 432-445-2421.