Pecos County Memorial Hospital to host three vaccine clinics over next eight days

This includes their first booster shot clinic on October 15 at the Civic Center.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Pecos County Memorial Hospital will host three vaccine clinics over the next eight days.

On October 8, a flu vaccine clinic will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Family Care Center Suite B.

On October 9, the Pecos County Civic Center will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. They will be giving out first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna shots as well as second doses for people who received the first dose on 9/11.

Finally, on October 15, the Civic Center will host its first Pfizer Booster Clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

People must bring your vaccination card, no appointment is necessary and it is free.