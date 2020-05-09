Pecos Co. water well tests positive for E. coli

Authorities say the well has been removed from the system and anticipates the issue will be resolved in 72 hours.

PECOS COUNTY, Texas — Pecos County Water District #1 is warning Fort Stockton citizens that one of its wells has tested positive for E. coli.

Officials say the bacteria were found in the water supply on September 4.

Well #15 was immediately removed from the system and the district is working to disinfect the well and return it to the system. They anticipate the issue will be resolved in 72 hours.

E. coli can make people sick and is especially concerning for the elderly, infants and those with weakened immune systems.

Short-term health effects caused by the bacteria can include but are not limited to diarrhea, cramps, nausea and headaches.