Pecos Cares Campaign offers place to drop off junk, bulky items

This effort allows citizens to drop off their items every third Saturday of the month.

PECOS, Texas — The Pecos Cares Campaign, an effort of Keep Pecos Beautiful, is an effort to reduce residential junky and bulk items in the community.

This effort allows citizens to drop off their items in one of the roll-off containers or a trailer designated for appliances.

During these drop offs, construction materials, chemicals, paint, batteries or anything hazardous will not be accepted.

These drop off locations will be available every third Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon. The locations switch between four zones every month.

For the August 15 , the Pecos Cares Campaign will be set up near Lamar Elementary on North Pecan and East D Street.