Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD announces grand opening of new Elementary School

PECOS, Texas — Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD is excited to announce the grand opening of the new Zavala Elementary will be Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m.
This new elementary school was one of five projects included in their May 2021 Bond.
The Zavala Elementary campus, located at 600 E. 9th Street, is a two-story building that houses grades 2nd through 5th. The floors are connected with an indoor slide and learning steps.
There is also a 1,000-foot drop-off lane, specialized classrooms for STEAM, music, art, focused learning nooks and collaborative learning steps. The core of the campus is the library/media center, which is accessible to all students throughout the school day.