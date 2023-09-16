Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD announces grand opening of new Elementary School

Zavala Elementary will open Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at 600 E. 9th Street.

PECOS, Texas — Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD is excited to announce the grand opening of the new Zavala Elementary will be Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

This new elementary school was one of five projects included in their May 2021 Bond.

The Zavala Elementary campus, located at 600 E. 9th Street, is a two-story building that houses grades 2nd through 5th. The floors are connected with an indoor slide and learning steps.