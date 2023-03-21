x
PBTISD to host Town Hall meetings before May 2023 Bond Election

Back on February 9, PBTISD Board of Trustees called for a bond referendum to be placed on the May ballot.
Credit: Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD

PECOS, Texas — Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD will be hosting 10 Town Hall meetings before the May 2023 Bond Election. 

All of these meetings will be open to the public and be held at 10 different locations. On February 9, the PBTISD Board of Trustees called for a bond referendum to be placed on the May ballot. The bond's goal will be to improve every facility in the district. The bond was developed by a Stakeholder Steering committee similar to the May 2021 Bond. 

Credit: PBTISD

PBTISD can also fund all propositions, while maintaining the current tax rate. For more information about the May 2023 Bond, people can click here. 

