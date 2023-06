Community members will be able to take desired items from Pecos Kindergarten from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

PECOS, Texas — PBTISD will be allowing community members to take items from Pecos Kindergarten from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on June 1.

This is all in accordance with board policy CI(LOCAL). There will be no charge for any of the furniture taken by residents.