PBTISD holds ribbon cutting for new Eagle Stadium

PECOS, Texas — Pecos-Barstow-Toyah welcomed back Eagle Stadium in its new form on Sept. 21.

The new stadium at Rotary Field took a year of planning and construction after the original 47-year-old stadium was deemed unsafe to hold fans.

Back in August 2021 the Board of Trustees had an assessment done after they set aside funds and met with the town building inspector for guidance.

During the ribbon cutting, the school district also held their annual Meet the Eagles event which recognized seniors in the athletic teams, cheerleaders and the band.

Attendees got to enjoy free hot dogs, chips and a drink in addition to getting to know the students.

The first game played in the stadium will be Friday against the Seminole Indians. It also happens to be PBTISD's homecoming.

To kick off that game, an airman will be parachuting down into the field with an American flag.