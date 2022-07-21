PBTISD reopens new Crockett Middle School track on July 21

The track has been closed since January 2022, while the district converted the field to Astro Turf and had the track resurfaced.

PECOS, Texas — The Crockett Middle School track in the Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Independent School District has officially reopened to the public on July 21.

The track has been closed since January 2022 as they worked on resurfacing the track and converted the field into Astro Turf.

“PBTISD wanted only the best for our Eagles when converting the CMS Field,” said Superintendent Brent Jaco. “We are excited to have this outstanding field and track for our students. As the district has done in the past, the facility will be shared with the Pecos community. We hope everyone that uses this facility enjoys and respects the area.”

There has been a new set of rules presented by the district to the public in regards to the new track. Some of those include no gum, tobacco, sunflower seeds, bicycles, skateboards, skates, rollerblades, dogs, metal cleats, golfing and glass bottles are allowed on the field. Only plastic water bottles are allowed on the field.