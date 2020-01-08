Registration begins Monday for Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD

Extra steps will be necessary for parents who elect to use the district's remote learning option.

PECOS, Texas — The first day of school for Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD students will be August 17, but registration begins two weeks earlier on Monday, August 3.

Like many local and state school districts PBTISD is providing parents with options on how their students will be learning during the upcoming school year.

When registration opens on Monday, parents electing to keep their student at home for the 2020-21 school year through the district's remote education option will be required to fill out an additional Remote Learning at Home form on top of the standard registration procedures.

The district plans to implement various health and safety protocols for those students that will be attending schools, including implementing social distancing when possible, as well as having employees wear masks and conduct daily self-screenings for COVID-19 symptoms.