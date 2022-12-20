PBTISD parents discuss student 'kill list' at school board meeting

A student was arrested on December 16 for posting the names of several other students on the 'kill list'.

PECOS, Texas — Parents and students in the Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Independent School District attended the school board meeting on Monday night to discuss their concerns over a 'kill list' of students that made the rounds on social media last week.

There was no immediate threat to students or staff, but even so, concerned parents spoke out at the meeting to demand some type of action be taken by school officials.

"We cannot take this lightly," said one of the PBTISD parents. "This is real. This isn't a prank the way it's being set out to be. I ask you as parents to take this as seriously as possible."

Parents also argued that school administration did not make a public announcement until three hours after the post, leaving some of them to find out sooner from their own children. The district made it clear that they are continuing to investigate the case and the students involved will receive disciplinary action.