PBTISD holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new warehouse

PECOS, Texas — Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new warehouse.

The warehouse will be used for maintenance, child nutrition, technology and a DAEP Campus facility that was in the works last year after a bond approval. Since the facility will house the service and support departments of the district, the PBTISD Board of Trustees found it fitting to name the warehouse the Johnny V Mata Service Center in honor of a Pecos native who lost his life in the Iraq War.

"It's named after Johnny V Mata who was a Chief Warrant Officer in the 507th Machinery Group and was killed in the Iraq War and grew up in this neighborhood and player in this area where this building is and actually did the work of service and support in the maintenance area just like this building is named after, so we're really honored to have this named after Johnny V Mata," said Superintendent Brent Jaco.