PBTISD holds groundbreaking ceremony for new PHS Career & Technical Education and Science Wing

This is one of the last projects part of the May 2021 Bond to begin construction.

PECOS, Texas — Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD official broke ground for their new PHS Career & Technical Education Science Wing earlier this week.

This project is one of the last ones included in the May 2021 Bond to begin construction. Teachers and students gathered together at the site of the new wing and commemorated the event.

This project has been in development for nearly two years and according to the district, it will be a place where students can develop knowledge and skills to carry them beyond high school.