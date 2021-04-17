PBTISD bond would bring massive renovation to the school district

The bond is over $178,000,000.

PECOS, Texas — You heard it here first, Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD is ready for their makeover and it's not going to be cheap.

"$178,560,000," PBTISD superintendent Brent Jaco said.

This will all be made possible if the district's bond passes in the May 1, 2021 election.

Pecos residents and the district have been waiting on this for a while now.

"The infrastructure, the plumbing, the electricity, even the technology. Schools aren't educationally adequate right now for the learning that takes place in the 20th century," Jaco said.

There's a laundry list of things this bond will fix or completely change.

"A brand new pre-k through first grade campus, a brand new second through fifth grade campus, a new career and technical education area and science classrooms at Pecos high school, a new daycare and parent guardian support center and one to one devices for our students as well as much needed district capital needs," Jaco said.

And parents are ready for that change.

"Our schools right now are not big enough for the number of students that we have," Joy Oram, PBTISD parent said.

PBTISD currently has well over 12 portable buildings and they're considered one of the fastest growing districts in region 18.

"Our demographic study indicated that we were growing to over 3500 students in 10 years and currently every one of our facilties has portable buildings, so we don't even have the space that we need right now for our students," Jaco said.

If the bond passes, they'll start working on relocating their maintenance and child nutrition warehouse and building their new pre-k through first and second through fifth grade campuses.

After all, everyone loves makeovers.

"I think it's a time for the appearance of our town, the outside of our town to meet the heart of our town," Emily McKinney, Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD parent said.

If you live in Pecos, this bond will include a tax increase of one penny, but last year that tax rate was lowered 7 and a half cents.