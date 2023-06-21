PBTISD Board of Trustees approve free meals for all students in 2023-2024 school year

PBTISD qualified for a Community Eligibility Provision, which allow these meals to become free.

PECOS, Texas — The Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Board of Trustees recently approved free meals for all students in the district for the 2023-2024 school year.

The district qualified for a Community Eligibility Provision, which allowed them to provide these free meals. There will no longer be lunch applications needed. Breakfast and lunch will both be included under the new free meals.

“The PBTISD Child Nutrition department has long been committed to serving delicious and nutritious meals for our students,” said Joy Peters, Child Nutrition Director. “Now, with CEP, we are able to direct our entire attention to this goal and commitment. All students will be offered breakfast and lunch at no charge, ensuring every child gets the nutrition needed for a productive school day.”