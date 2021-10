It will be held at the CMS New Gym at 5:30 p.m. on October 20.

PECOS, Texas — Communities In Schools of Permian Basin has joined forces with PBTISD to host a "Track or Treat" event at the CMS Track on October 20 at 5:30 p.m.

The Pecos Eagle band will begin the event with a special performance. After the concert, guests may go outside for some treats and fun on the track.