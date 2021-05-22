PBTISD administration, police department investigating Pecos High School senior prank

According to PBTISD, several PHS seniors entered the school after hours on Thursday and vandalized it.

PECOS, Texas — In a statement released Saturday, Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD announced that their administration and police are currently investigating a senior prank at Pecos High School.

According to PBTISD, several PHS seniors entered the school after hours on Thursday and vandalized it. This prompted administration to begin an investigation on Friday.

The district said that disciplinary action will be taken as stated in the student code of conduct.

The PBTISD Police Department also has an open investigation on the situation.