Payton and Pfluger announce the closing of the migrant facility in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Mayor Patrick Payton and State Representative August Plufger have both announced that the migrant facility in Midland will be shutting down for good at the end of next week.
This comes from the information they have both received from Midland HHS.
"Our thanks to Congressman Pfluger’s relentless efforts as well as the work and professionalism of all county and city authorities," Mayor Payton said. "This added burden as a result of failed immigration policies from Washington DC has stressed our city and county but, as always, the spirit and fight of Midlanders has once again shown brightly in the toughest of challenges.”
"Though this facility may be closing in Midland, our district is still bearing the brunt of the Biden Border Crisis—with alarming increases in drug and human trafficking, dangerous high-speed chases, increased strain on local law enforcement, and damage to farmland and personal property," State Representative Pfluger said. "I will continue putting pressure on the President and Vice President to face reality and secure our border once and for all.”