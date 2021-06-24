Payton and Pfluger announce the closing of the migrant facility in Midland

The facility will be offically closed at the end of next week.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Mayor Patrick Payton and State Representative August Plufger have both announced that the migrant facility in Midland will be shutting down for good at the end of next week.

This comes from the information they have both received from Midland HHS.

"Our thanks to Congressman Pfluger’s relentless efforts as well as the work and professionalism of all county and city authorities," Mayor Payton said. "This added burden as a result of failed immigration policies from Washington DC has stressed our city and county but, as always, the spirit and fight of Midlanders has once again shown brightly in the toughest of challenges.”