Patches designed by ECISD students return from stay on ISS

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — ECISD students had the honor of having patches flown to the International Space Station on a SpaceX mission in December 2020.

The patches were designed by Sophia and Amaya, who were in 5th and 8th grade respectively when the patches were selected in 2019.

These patches have now been returned to Earth and are certified as having flown to the ISS.

Sophia and Amaya were given the patches on June 22 at a special presentation.

"It was a really unique opportunity just to put Odessa on the map, and ECISD on the map, and also in outer space for something like this because it's really unheard of," ECISD Communications Specialist Gabriela Gando said.